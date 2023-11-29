21
0

Wonder Flower Keyring added to the My Nintendo Store rewards

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 29, 2023
On the budget line at Nintendo this year for keyrings someone must have added an extra 0, because we’ve got yet another keyring added to the My Nintendo Store. If it wasn’t going to be a keyring it was going to be pins.

This time it’s a Wonder Flower, unfortunately it’s not a real kind of Wonder Flower that transforms the world around you and gets you dizzy with flashing light and noises.

It’ll set you back a mere 500 Platinum Coins. Don’t forget there’s also a Elephant Mario pin, as well as some Pikmin wrapping paper to put it all in – unless you’re keeping it for yourself.

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

