Third and final free update to Mario Strikers: Battle League drops this week
Nintendo has announced that the third and final free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League will release this week. The last update will add Birdo and Bowser Jr to the playable lineup, new gear and a new stage.
Previously Nintendo said there would be three free updates in 2022, and this is the first time they’ve said this is the last overall. So that about wraps it up, then.
The update will drop sometime this Wednesday. We don’t have a confirmed time for Australia yet, but it will likely be in the morning.
