Mario Strikers: Battle League Football adds Diddy, Pauline in Version 1.2.0 out today
Diddy Kong and Pauline were announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct as the next characters coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – and today they have arrived.
Alongside the two new characters is a raft of changes in Version 1.2.0 including a few quality of life changes to the game. This update is of course free!
Ver. 1.2.0 (Released September 21, 2022)
Additional Content
- Added “Pauline” as a playable character.
- Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.
- Added the “Planetoid” stadium.
- Added the “Barrel” gear set.
Added Features
- Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).
- Added the following content to “Strikers Club”.
- You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters”.
- You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration”.
General
- Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.
- Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.
- Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.
- Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.
- Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.
- Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.
- Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.
- Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.
