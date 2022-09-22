165
0

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football adds Diddy, Pauline in Version 1.2.0 out today

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 22, 2022

Diddy Kong and Pauline were announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct as the next characters coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – and today they have arrived.

Alongside the two new characters is a raft of changes in Version 1.2.0 including a few quality of life changes to the game. This update is of course free!

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released September 21, 2022)

Additional Content

  • Added “Pauline” as a playable character.
  • Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.
  • Added the “Planetoid” stadium.
  • Added the “Barrel” gear set.

Added Features

  • Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).
  • Added the following content to “Strikers Club”.
    • You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters”.
    • You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration”.

General

  • Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.
  • Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.
  • Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.
  • Increased the amount of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.
  • Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.
  • Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.
  • Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.
  • Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.
