Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’s first free update detailed, yes – it has Daisy
The first wave of DLC for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has been revealed and adds two new characters – Daisy and Shy Guy.
Daisy joins the game as character with a technique rating, Shy Guy is an all-around nice guy (and his stats are the same too). There’s also a new gear set that is based on Knights and a new stadium Desert Ruin.
The free Wave 1 update drops on Friday morning, July 22nd. Nintendo says two more updates are coming to the game in 2022 as well with more characters, gear and stadiums.
Note: Video below is from Nintendo of America, as for some reason the Nintendo UK video (with the name used in Australia) was pulled from YouTube.
I’ll hold out until all of the updates are available for both this and Switch Sports, and Nintendo issue complete carts (as reprints of first-party titles typically include patches on the cart, Smash Ultimate possibly being one of very few exceptions as the patches tip the game into 32GB cart territory).
I’m so sick of publishers rushing unfinished games to shelves, but I find Nintendo’s behaviour in this regard even more intolerable. I used to buy virtually everything at launch, but no more.