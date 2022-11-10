Mario Strikers: Battle League Football scores a demo
Nintendo has released a demo for Mario Strikers Battle League Football today; the demo will allow you to play through a number of modes a limited time with a limited selection of characters and stadiums.
You can play Quick Battle up to 7 times, and play through the first Cup Battle, the Cannon Cup, just once. You can play with 8 people locally in the demo or get four people together and try the demo locally.
In our review of the game we said “Mario Strikers Battle League Football takes a bit from the first game, a little more from the second and polishes it out into its own fresh thing.”
The demo is available now from the eShop, you can download it here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments