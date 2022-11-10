84
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football scores a demo

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 10, 2022

Nintendo has released a demo for Mario Strikers Battle League Football today; the demo will allow you to play through a number of modes a limited time with a limited selection of characters and stadiums.

You can play Quick Battle up to 7 times, and play through the first Cup Battle, the Cannon Cup, just once. You can play with 8 people locally in the demo or get four people together and try the demo locally.

In our review of the game we said “Mario Strikers Battle League Football takes a bit from the first game, a little more from the second and polishes it out into its own fresh thing.”

The demo is available now from the eShop, you can download it here.

