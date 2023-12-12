The 2024 My Nintendo Calendar added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store
Advertisement
Just like last year, and in time for next year we’ve got the My Nintendo 2024 Calendar added to our local store as platinum coin reward.
It’s again just 300 coins and you too can have this desktop calendar. It’s certainly a lot more jazzier this year, last year’s design was very corporate – this one looks really good.
Get it here now, and maybe some of that Pikmin wrapping paper too?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
67%
Great
0%
Fresh
33%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments