471
0

The 2024 My Nintendo Calendar added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2023
Advertisement

Just like last year, and in time for next year we’ve got the My Nintendo 2024 Calendar added to our local store as platinum coin reward.

It’s again just 300 coins and you too can have this desktop calendar. It’s certainly a lot more jazzier this year, last year’s design was very corporate – this one looks really good.

Get it here now, and maybe some of that Pikmin wrapping paper too?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
67%
Great
0%
Fresh
33%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment