The My Nintendo 2023 Calendar is on the My Nintendo Store

by Luke HendersonDecember 2, 2022

Rounding out the year of My Nintendo Store goods is something for the next year. Like last year there’s a new desktop calendar for next year. On the front of each month there’s a different Nintendo character, on the back a full run down of the month. Hopefully with the post the way it is, it’ll arrive before January.

It’s 300 Platinum Coins and available here.

