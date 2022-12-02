The My Nintendo 2023 Calendar is on the My Nintendo Store
Rounding out the year of My Nintendo Store goods is something for the next year. Like last year there’s a new desktop calendar for next year. On the front of each month there’s a different Nintendo character, on the back a full run down of the month. Hopefully with the post the way it is, it’ll arrive before January.
It’s 300 Platinum Coins and available here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments