Mario & Luigi: Brothership pin set reward now available from My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

There might not have been any preorder bonuses for Mario & Luigi: Brothership (which seems to be happening more and more), but the My Nintendo Store has come up with a little treat for the release.

For a mere 500 Platinum Coins, you can get a Mario & Luigi: Brothership pin set. It features Mario and Luigi in silhouette form, as seen in past game logos and the Japanese release. These two metal pins should look great wherever you decide to pin them.

With the bulk of releases from Nintendo already done for the year, this could be the last reward we see in 2024. It might be a good time to bundle all the ones you’ve been saving up to save on postage.