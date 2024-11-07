0

Nintendo Download Updates (W45) Slow Bro

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 7, 2024
For weeks, I’ve been going on about how we’re in the busy season, with each week being busier than the last. This week, however, is a bit of a lean one. But wait—I see you scrolling down, noticing a massive list of games. “There are still so many games!” you say. To that, I respond: take a closer look—there’s a lot of pffft. As always, let’s focus on the highlights.

This week’s highlights: Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the big one of course, it’s great to have Mario & Luigi back – the game, not the characters, they’re usually always around. Metal Slug Tactics does what the title says, and then there’s MIYAMOTO – no not that one, but instead a deck building card game.

There might be more in that list, be sure to drop a comment if there’s something else worth checking out.

CurrentlyUsually
Aery – Peace of Mind 2$3.98$19.93
Angel at Dusk$22.20
Angry Neighbor Simulator$12.00
Arcade Archives VS. The Quest of Ki$10.50
Battleminer Giants$7.50
Bioframe Outpost$36.50
Blackout: The Darkest Night$19.50
Bubble Riders$2.99
Candivity$2.25$4.50
Caveheart Legacy Of The Depths$7.50
Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness$27.00
Crimson Asylum$7.50
Drum Pad$2.99$9.00
Duck Run$5.25$7.50
EcoGnomix$23.60$29.50
EGGCONSOLE Xak II PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
I Think You Can$18.00
Jetpack Kiwi$8.99
Let’s Sing 2025
Let’s Sing 2025 – Australian & New Zealand Hits$54.95
Let’s Sing 2025 – Australian & New Zealand Hits – Gold Edition$67.95
Let’s Sing 2025 – Australian & New Zealand Hits – Platinum Edition$82.95
Magical Bakery$44.95
Mario & Luigi: Brothership$79.95
Me and gamer girl ゲーマー女子と引きこもり$26.90
Mechanic Supermarket 2024$15.00
Metal Slug Tactics$32.85$36.50
Mind Loop$5.99
MIYAMOTO$4.99
Monarchy$21.99
Nurse Call 恋のナースコール$26.90
O.W.L Projekt$6.00$7.50
Party Party Time 3$4.98
Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe$29.99
Rec RoomFree Download
Relaxation Techniques: How to Find Calm$4.50
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next$44.95
SUGAMENIA$15.00
Survive Undead Rush$10.99
Sweet Survivors$4.50
Symmetrical logic puzzles 1000$4.05$4.50
The Alchemist of Ars Magna$109.50
The Fine Art of Murder$4.50
The Nightmare Journey$1.99$7.99
The Throne$14.99
Tobla – Divine Path$7.42$9.90
Unsolved Case: Killer Popularity CE$17.85
Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris-$75.00

