Nintendo Download Updates (W45) Slow Bro
For weeks, I’ve been going on about how we’re in the busy season, with each week being busier than the last. This week, however, is a bit of a lean one. But wait—I see you scrolling down, noticing a massive list of games. “There are still so many games!” you say. To that, I respond: take a closer look—there’s a lot of pffft. As always, let’s focus on the highlights.
This week’s highlights: Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the big one of course, it’s great to have Mario & Luigi back – the game, not the characters, they’re usually always around. Metal Slug Tactics does what the title says, and then there’s MIYAMOTO – no not that one, but instead a deck building card game.
There might be more in that list, be sure to drop a comment if there’s something else worth checking out.