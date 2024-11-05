Plans to announce Switch successor haven’t changed – Furukawa

Advertisement

If you were grasping at straws in the hope that Nintendo would mention the successor to the Nintendo Switch in today’s financial reporting, well they have, but it’s not what you want to hear.

Speaking to Reuters, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said that there is no change to Nintendo’s plan to announce the successor to the Nintendo Switch. That means it will still be announced sometime between now and March 31st, 2025.

So, we’re exactly where we were when they first announced this plan. As the year draws to a close, the window for an announcement this year—before the holiday sales period—seems to have closed.

Either that or just keep jamming F5, you never know.