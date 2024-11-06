0

You bet there’s a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch OLED bundle again this year

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 6, 2024
Like clockwork, as we approach the shopping season, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a year of Nintendo Switch Online. It’s out on November 29th.

This year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes preinstalled, while the year of Nintendo Switch Online is, as always, provided as a code. The bundle will be available from the My Nintendo Store, but, as in most years, it’s likely to be featured as catalogue fodder across retail stores for Black Friday and Christmas deals.

So, if you haven’t picked up a Switch yet (what are you doing reading this site?), wait and see which retailer offers the biggest discount on this bundle.

