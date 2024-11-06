You bet there’s a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch OLED bundle again this year

Advertisement

Like clockwork, as we approach the shopping season, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a year of Nintendo Switch Online. It’s out on November 29th.

This year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes preinstalled, while the year of Nintendo Switch Online is, as always, provided as a code. The bundle will be available from the My Nintendo Store, but, as in most years, it’s likely to be featured as catalogue fodder across retail stores for Black Friday and Christmas deals.

This #NintendoSwitch bundle, including #MarioKart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of #NintendoSwitchOnline, launches on 29th November!



Look for this bundle on My Nintendo Store and at select retailers in Australia & New Zealand.

So, if you haven’t picked up a Switch yet (what are you doing reading this site?), wait and see which retailer offers the biggest discount on this bundle.