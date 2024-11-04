Stardew Valley’s last major update is out now on Switch

Advertisement

Stardew Valley is a beloved life and farming simulator with a charming vintage pixel style, and after having been released in 2016 on PC and 2017 on Switch, the game’s final major update is finally coming to Switch. The 1.6 update hit PCs back in March this year leaving console players to wait patiently – or less patiently if you’re as eager as I am – for the update.

Here’s some of what you can expect from this mega update:

New crops! Welcome to carrots, squash, broccoli and powdermelon.

A new Meadowlands farm type, filled with blue grass that your animals will love and a coop with TWO chickens!!

The ability to have multiple pets (finally!), new pet options, and the option to put hats on your pets — hat mouse is about to get a lot more business.

NPC changes including seasonally appropriate clothing and dynamic event dialogue, as well as multiple bug fixes with their behaviour and dialogue.

Four more rooms in your house to renovate; dining room, attic, expanded corner room, and cubby.

A whole bushel of new items that include a big chest for extra storage, a dehydrator and fish smoker for more food processing options, a heavy furnace, mini-forge and an anvil for all your crafting needs, and text signs!

For all the decorators out there, you’ll love the new unique furniture catalogues, 280 new furniture pieces, 41 new floors and 24 new wallpaper options, and finally 25 new hats. There are also 39 new bobber styles for your fishing rod.

New festivals! There’s a new summer event, two fishing festivals and a three-day Desert festival. You’ll also see some map, dialogue and decoration changes to the existing festivals.

Visual improvements. These include little things like trees losing their leaves in autumn, new ambient critters and bigger things like the boat rides reflecting the season, more holiday decorations and better lighting effects from the season as well as the lights themselves.

There is an enormous list of bug fixes, balance changes and quality of life improvements to make your experience even better.

There are a ton more changes and features in this massive update that we just can’t cover — and half the fun is discovering them yourself — but rest assured this update has a little something for everyone. If you want to view the full list, you can head to the Stardew Valley 1.6 changelog here and happy farming!