Glover bounces onto the Nintendo Switch in 2025
Advertisement
The Nintendo 64 classic is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year! Glover, fresh off its release on Steam in 2022, is finally making the bounce to consoles sometime in 2025.
Never heard of Glover? Here’s your chance to catch up on twenty-six years of lost knowledge:
Glover is a puzzle-intensive adventure game made up of 6 worlds with 30 different levels. You control a charismatic glove that walks on two fingers, slaps harder than Steve Austin, dribbles faster than Scottie Pippen, and plays with a bouncy rubber ball.
You know it’s peak ’90s when they reference Scottie Pippen in the press release, huh? Glover is coming to the Nintendo Switch and all PlayStation and Xbox consoles next year.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments