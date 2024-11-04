0

Wonderful Switch OLED Deal and more deals in EB Games’ Christmas Sale

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 4, 2024
Advertisement

Throw your plastic Halloween decorations in the trash—it’s almost time to put up your plastic Christmas decorations. The holiday season is nearly here again, and EB Games is kicking off their annual Christmas sale this week! We already have the prices available for you.

This is a long-term sale, so don’t feel pressured to jump on anything major just yet. With Black Friday still to come, it may be worth holding off on niche or low-stock items, as there will be more deals on the way.

Here’s everything, jump to a category using the table of contents below.

Nintendo Switch Consoles

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Super Mario Bros Wonder White Console Bundle Nintendo Switch$499.005397%
Nintendo Switch Neon Console Nintendo Switch$449.004694%
Nintendo Switch Lite – Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite$309.00339.959%
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) White Console Nintendo Switch$499.005397%
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Neon Console Nintendo Switch$499.005397%
Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Blue Nintendo Switch$299.003299%
Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Coral Nintendo Switch$299.003299%
Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Turquoise Nintendo Switch$299.003299%
Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Yellow Nintendo Switch$299.003299%
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Mario Red Console Nintendo Switch$499.005397%

Games – $68 and below

NameDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1$68.0099.9532%
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition$68.00114.9541%
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition$68.0079.9515%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Launch Edition$68.00109.9538%

Games – $57 and below

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition$57.0069.9519%
NBA 2K25$57.0089.9537%
TUNIC$57.0079.9529%
MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box$57.0079.9529%
Hogwarts Legacy$57.0079.9529%
Mario Golf Super Rush$57.0079.9529%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$57.0089.9537%
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition$57.0069.9519%
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!$57.0099.9543%
Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle$57.0099.9543%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$49.9899.9550%

Games – $47 and below

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon$47.0069.9533%
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance$47.0069.9533%
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition$47.0069.9533%
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered$47.0079.9541%
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$47.0069.9533%
My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1$47.0059.9522%
My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1 $47.0059.9522%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$47.0059.9522%
Mortal Kombat 1$47.0069.9533%
Stardew Valley$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Frontiers$47.0059.9522%
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash$47.0094.9551%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$47.0069.9533%
Gang Beasts$47.0069.9533%
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition$47.0079.9541%
Construction Simulator 4$47.0059.9522%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$47.0069.9533%
Little Friends Puppy Island$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.0059.9522%
Bluey The Videogame$47.0069.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$47.0069.9533%
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collector’s Edition$47.0069.9533%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.0069.9533%
Biomutant$47.0059.9522%
Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos$47.0059.9522%
My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1$47.0059.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$47.0069.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$47.0059.9522%
Sonic Origins Plus$47.0059.9522%
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game$47.0069.9533%
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition$47.0079.9541%
Sonic Superstars$47.0099.9553%
Hot Lap Racing$47.0069.9533%
Cult of the Lamb$47.0059.9522%
Barbie DreamHouse Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$47.0069.9533%
Yars Rising$47.0059.9522%
Persona 5 Tactica$47.0099.9553%
Cat Quest III$47.0059.9522%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$47.0069.9533%
No Man’s Sky$39.9879.9550%

Games – $36 and Below

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Slime Rancher Plortable Edition$36.0069.9549%
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition$36.0059.9540%
AEW: Fight Forever$36.0059.9540%
Remnant: From the Ashes$36.0039.9510%
Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express$36.0079.9555%
Survivor: Castaway Island$36.0059.9540%
Skabma Snowfall$36.0049.9528%
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons$36.0069.9549%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports$36.0069.9549%
Neon White$36.0069.9549%
South Park: Snow Day!$36.0059.9540%
Let’s Sing 2024$36.0059.9540%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$36.0079.9555%
Skater XL$36.0059.9540%
Slave Zero X$36.0059.9540%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection$36.0059.9540%
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition$36.0049.9528%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$36.0059.9540%
PAW Patrol World$36.0069.9549%
Sonic Mania Plus$36.0049.9528%
Oddworld Collection$36.0079.9555%
Super Bomberman R 2$36.0079.9555%
The Pathless$36.0059.9540%
Killer Frequency$36.0069.9549%
Among Us Crewmate Edition$36.0049.9528%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$36.0059.9540%
Rune Factory 5$36.0059.9540%
You Suck at Parking$36.0049.9528%
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing$36.0059.9540%
Wreckfest$36.0059.9540%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$36.0089.9560%
Monopoly$36.0049.9528%
Farming Simulator Kids (Code-In-A-Box)$36.0049.9528%
Sonic Forces$36.0059.9540%
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life$36.0059.9540%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Nintendo Switch Kit$36.0059.9540%
Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition$36.0069.9549%
Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe$36.0049.9528%
Moving Out 2$36.0069.9549%
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star$36.0069.9549%
Paleo Pines$36.0069.9549%
The Smurfs: Village Party$36.0069.9549%
Plate Up!$36.0069.9549%
Enter/Exit the Gungeon$36.0049.9528%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$36.0069.9549%
Mad Bullets Kit$36.0044.9520%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged$36.0079.9555%
Outward: Definitive Edition$36.0059.9540%
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$36.0059.9540%
The Walking Dead Destinies$36.0069.9549%
Sociable Soccer 24$36.0059.9540%
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$36.0069.9549%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$36.0079.9555%
Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition$36.0069.9549%
Loop Hero Deluxe Edition$36.0059.9540%

Games – $28 and below

Discounted PriceUsual Price% Off
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader$28.0049.9544%
Lunar Lander Beyond$28.0049.9544%
Yum Yum Cookstar$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends$28.0039.9530%
Temtem$28.0079.9565%
Into the Breach$28.0039.9530%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$28.0049.9544%
Moonscars$28.0039.9530%
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition$28.0069.9560%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$28.0049.9544%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$28.0049.9544%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$28.0049.9544%
Front Mission 1st – Limited Edition$28.0049.9544%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$28.0049.9544%
Prodeus$28.0039.9530%
LEGO DC Super Villains$28.0039.9530%
The Outbound Ghost$28.0039.9530%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case$28.0059.9553%
Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (Code-in-a-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0059.9553%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$28.0049.9544%
Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party$28.0059.9553%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$28.0049.9544%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$28.0039.9530%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission$28.0059.9553%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$28.0049.9544%
Rune Factory 3 Special$28.0059.9553%
My Friend Pedro$28.0039.9530%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$28.0049.9544%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$28.0039.9530%
BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition$28.0059.9553%
Rune Factory 3 Special$28.0059.9553%
Team Sonic Racing$28.0039.9530%
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Final Fantasy VII (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Mortal Kombat 11$28.0039.9530%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$28.0039.9530%
Silent Hope$28.0059.9553%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway$28.0039.9530%
Digimon Survive$28.0049.9544%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$28.0049.9544%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition$28.0049.9544%
Peppa Pig World Adventures$28.0049.9544%
Ghost Song$28.0059.9553%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$28.0049.9544%
My Universe: My Baby Dragon$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$28.0059.9553%
Elderand$28.0059.9553%
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle$28.0069.9560%
Autonauts$28.0049.9544%
Garden Simulator$28.0049.9544%
NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition (Code-in-a-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Contra Operation Galuga (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0079.9565%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$28.0059.9553%
Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party$28.0039.9530%
LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$23.0039.9542%
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue$23.0059.9562%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (Code-in-a-Box)$23.0029.9523%
LEGO Jurassic World$23.0049.9554%

Games – $20 and Below

Discounted PriceUsually% Off
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$20.0039.9550%
DARQ: Ultimate Edition$20.0029.9533%
UNO Legacy Edition (Code-in-a-Box)$20.0029.9533%
God of Rock$20.0029.9533%
Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)$20.0029.9533%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens (Code-in-a-Box)$20.0024.9520%
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$20.0029.9533%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx$20.0049.9560%
Demon Throttle$20.0029.9533%
Days of Doom$20.0049.9560%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$20.0039.9550%
Wild Card Football$20.0059.9567%
Trek to Yomi$20.0049.9560%
Let’s Sing ABBA$20.0029.9533%
Tee Time Golf$20.0029.9533%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$20.0029.9533%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart$20.0049.9560%
Mato Anomalies – Day One Edition$20.0039.9550%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$15.0019.9525%
Trials Rising (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Dodgeball Academia$15.0029.9550%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Code-in-a-Box)$15.0019.9525%
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition$15.0019.9525%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch$15.0029.9550%
Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo$15.0029.9550%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Everybody 1-2-Switch$15.0049.9570%
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$15.0019.9525%
XIII$9.0019.9555%

Controllers

Discounted PriceUsually% Off
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$77.0089.9514%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Raven Black$77.0089.9514%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Vibrant Pikachu$77.0099.9523%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Green & Red$77.0089.9514%
PDP – REALMz Minecraft Steve (Forest) Switch Pro Wireless Controller$88.00109.9520%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Wario$88.0099.9512%
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom$88.00119.9527%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Orange Zest with Case$118.00149.9521%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Atomic Red with Case$118.00149.9521%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Pink with Case$118.00149.9521%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mint Green with Case$118.00149.9521%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Emerald Green with Case$118.00149.9521%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch$138.00149.958%
PowerA – FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – White/Black$148.00199.9526%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$208.00229.9510%

Headsets

Discounted PriceUsually% Off
RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Gaming Headset$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming$118.00189.9538%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Arct$148.00229.9536%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox$148.00229.9536%
RIG 600 Pro HS Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset for PlayStation$158.00189.9517%
Turtle Beach® – Stealth™ 600X Wireless Gaming Headset – Whi$158.00179.9512%
RIG 600 Pro HX Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox$158.00189.9517%
Turtle Beach® – Stealth™ 600P Wireless Gaming Headset – Whi$158.00179.9512%
Turtle Beach® – Stealth™ 600X Wireless Gaming Headset – Black Xbox Series X$158.00179.9512%
RIG 600 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Arctic Camo Headsets$158.00189.9517%
Turtle Beach® – Stealth™ 600P Wireless Gaming Headset – Black PlayStation 5$158.00179.9512%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$198.00329.9540%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black PlayStation 5$198.00329.9540%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox – Cobalt Blue Headsets$198.00329.9540%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – White Headsets$248.00299.9517%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset Headsets$328.00399.9518%
RIG 900 Max HX Wireless Gaming Headset + Basestation – Black Headsets$378.00399.955%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White Headsets$398.00449.9512%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Magenta Headsets$398.00449.9512%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$398.00449.9512%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PlayStation® Headsets$498.00599.9517%

What's your reaction?
Awesome
40%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
20%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
20%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment