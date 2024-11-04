Wonderful Switch OLED Deal and more deals in EB Games’ Christmas Sale
Throw your plastic Halloween decorations in the trash—it’s almost time to put up your plastic Christmas decorations. The holiday season is nearly here again, and EB Games is kicking off their annual Christmas sale this week! We already have the prices available for you.
This is a long-term sale, so don’t feel pressured to jump on anything major just yet. With Black Friday still to come, it may be worth holding off on niche or low-stock items, as there will be more deals on the way.
Here’s everything, jump to a category using the table of contents below.
Nintendo Switch Consoles
|Discounted Price
|Old Price
|% Off
|Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Super Mario Bros Wonder White Console Bundle Nintendo Switch
|$499.00
|539
|7%
|Nintendo Switch Neon Console Nintendo Switch
|$449.00
|469
|4%
|Nintendo Switch Lite – Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite
|$309.00
|339.95
|9%
|Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) White Console Nintendo Switch
|$499.00
|539
|7%
|Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Neon Console Nintendo Switch
|$499.00
|539
|7%
|Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Blue Nintendo Switch
|$299.00
|329
|9%
|Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Coral Nintendo Switch
|$299.00
|329
|9%
|Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Turquoise Nintendo Switch
|$299.00
|329
|9%
|Nintendo Switch Lite Console – Yellow Nintendo Switch
|$299.00
|329
|9%
|Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Mario Red Console Nintendo Switch
|$499.00
|539
|7%
Games – $68 and below
|Name
|Discounted Price
|Old Price
|% Off
|Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1
|$68.00
|99.95
|32%
|Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
|$68.00
|114.95
|41%
|Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition
|$68.00
|79.95
|15%
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Launch Edition
|$68.00
|109.95
|38%
Games – $57 and below
|Discounted Price
|Old Price
|% Off
|Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition
|$57.00
|69.95
|19%
|NBA 2K25
|$57.00
|89.95
|37%
|TUNIC
|$57.00
|79.95
|29%
|MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box
|$57.00
|79.95
|29%
|Hogwarts Legacy
|$57.00
|79.95
|29%
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|$57.00
|79.95
|29%
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|$57.00
|89.95
|37%
|Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|$57.00
|69.95
|19%
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!
|$57.00
|99.95
|43%
|Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle
|$57.00
|99.95
|43%
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|$49.98
|99.95
|50%
Games – $47 and below
Games – $36 and Below
Games – $28 and below
Games – $20 and Below
Controllers
Headsets
