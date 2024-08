New Zelda timeline places Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom seperate from older games

Advertisement

We‚Äôre on the ground at Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney, and Nintendo‚Äôs got quite an awesome showing‚ÄĒbut there‚Äôs one thing that has piqued our interest. In the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom part of the show, there‚Äôs a timeline‚ÄĒa new one‚ÄĒthat suggests both Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild aren‚Äôt part of the existing timelines Nintendo has set down before.

As you can see in the image below, the two games are separated from the ‚ÄúHero is Defeated‚ÄĚ and ‚ÄúHero is Triumphant‚ÄĚ timelines that every other game is on.

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are filled with characters, locations, and references to other games, but this new information from Nintendo clearly shows that they stand alone on the timeline.

The Zelda timeline is a thing of big debate, and it’s only as current or accurate as when Nintendo decide to change it.