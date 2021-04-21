561
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles coming to Switch this July

by Daniel Vuckovic April 21, 2021

Were you craving for more Ace Attorney action? Well, good news, the wait is over.

Overnight Capcom announced that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a collection of two Ace Attorney games only released in Japan, was coming to the Switch – and to the west.

This collection features The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. You join Phoenix’s Wright’s ancestor, Ryunosuke Naruhodo, as he takes his first cases in court. Both the games are set in Meiji era Japan.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles comes to the Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam on July 27th.

