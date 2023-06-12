The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to Switch
Capcom has announced during its not-E3 Showcase that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is in development and is coming to the Nintendo Switch (as well as everything else).
All three of the games, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice will have updated graphics for HD and more languages added to the game. Despite the name, all of these games are not all about Apollo but they do feature him in one way or another.
The trilogy is set for release early in 2024.
