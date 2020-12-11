105
The Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, Byleth amiibo arrive on March 26th 2021

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 11, 2020

Nintendo has confirmed a final release date for the Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, Byleth amiibo. They’re 2021 no longer, and they’re now confirmed for March 26th 2021.

This release date is just for Japan at the moment, but we are sure it won’t be any different for Australia. We’ll let you know when it’s confirmed.

