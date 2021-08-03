Tetris 99’s next Grand Prix is celebrating Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo have announced another Tetris 99 Grand Prix, this time focused around The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which released a few weeks ago, check out our review here.

This newest event will provide players a new skin to enjoy when playing the game, including three musical tracks, the usual stuff really, check out the below video, to see all the parts in action, including the great win sound at the end.

Of course, the event will only run for a limited time, here is when it starts for each time zone:

AEST – Melbourne/Sydney/Brisbane/Hobart

5pm August 6 – 4:59pm August 10

ACST – Adelaide/Darwin

4:30pm August 6 – 4:29pm August 10

AWST – Perth

3pm August 6 – 2:59pm August 10

NZST – New Zealand

7pm August 6 – 6:59pm August 10

Are you going to take part in this latest event, or are you all Grand Prix’d out?