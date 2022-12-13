Tetris 99’s Maximus Cup returns with a Kirby Dream Buffet theme

Well this is a surprise! It’s been a while since the last Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event and quite frankly thought they weren’t doing them anymore – but here’s comes Kirby to save the day.

Aside from the last cup, which was a returning theme event – the last one before that was another Kirby one. Kirby keeping the lights on.

As usual, Nintendo has tweeted out a video of the theme players will enjoy during the event and if you earn enough points, that you can then claim for all time.

The 31st Maximus Cup runs from Friday, 16th Dec 2022 at 6:00 pm AEDT until the same time on the 19th of December.