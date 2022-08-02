Tetris 99’s 30th Maximus Cup has some returning themes up for grabs

Tetris 99 has racked up it’s 30th Maximus Cup, and to celebrate they’re bringing back some themes from cups previously – so don’t miss out on them a second time!

Themes from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Miitopia, Mario Golf Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, WarioWare Get It Together and Metroid Dread. You’ll only need 10 points in the cup at each time to get these as opposed to the regular 100.

Each theme will run over the course of 6 days starting this Friday. Here’s the local Australian times for each round.

Basically at 5pm everyday from Friday August 5th, until Wednesday the theme will change.