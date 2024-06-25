186
0

99 problems but F-Zero 99 in Tetris 99 ain’t one

by Daniel VuckovicJune 25, 2024
Advertisement

The Maximus Cup events continue in Tetris 99 later this week with a 99 crossover event. This week F-Zero 99 will be the featured theme in Tetris 99.

Like usually you’ll need to collect 100 event points to collect the new theme, it features art, music and Tetriomino designs from F-Zero 99.

The event starts at Friday, 28th June at 5pm AEST and runs through the weekend.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Tetris 99
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment