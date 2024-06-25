99 problems but F-Zero 99 in Tetris 99 ain’t one
The Maximus Cup events continue in Tetris 99 later this week with a 99 crossover event. This week F-Zero 99 will be the featured theme in Tetris 99.
Like usually you’ll need to collect 100 event points to collect the new theme, it features art, music and Tetriomino designs from F-Zero 99.
The event starts at Friday, 28th June at 5pm AEST and runs through the weekend.
The #Tetris99 41st MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 6/28 at 12:00am PT to 7/1 at 11:59pm PT!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 25, 2024
Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by F-ZERO 99! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/o4O2R4mJ0r
