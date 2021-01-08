Tetris 99 is getting ready to fight on with a Kirby Fighters 2 Grand Prix

We are back at it again, as Nintendo have announced another Grand Prix for Tetris 99, this time, with a distinct Kirby overlay. Themed to Kirby Fighters 2, the theme will add new Kirby inspired Tetriminos, backgrounds and music, check out the tweet below, to see the new theme in action.

As normal this will run for a weekend, specifically it will run this weekend, with dates and times below for the different time zones.

AEST Brisbane 8-Jan 5:00:00 PM – 12-Jan 4:59:00 PM AEDT Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart 8-Jan 6:00:00 PM – 12-Jan 5:59:00 PM ACST Adelaide, Darwin 8-Jan 5:30:00 PM – 12-Jan 5:29:00 PM AWST Perth 8-Jan 3:00:00 PM – 12-Jan 2:59:00 PM NZST Auckland 8-Jan 8:00:00 PM – 12-Jan 7:59:00 PM

As always, earn 100 points during the event and you can unlock the theme for use at anytime.

What say you, plan on taking a crack at it and seeing about becoming a copy master.. I mean Tetris 99 Grand Prix champ.