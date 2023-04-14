Tears of the Kingdom chicken snacks, Master Sword lights, a blanket, and more coming to Japan

It wouldn’t be the release of a new game without some merchandising collaborations and no one does it more interesting than the Japanese. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting several of them in Japan from various stores, including Nintendo’s own stores of course.

Here’s what’s just been announced, it’ll bring you to tears that we don’t get them.

Nintendo Tokyo and Osaka store exclusive

These will be among the easiest to get if you’re in Japan. There are a couple of shirts, one featuring the corrupted arm design. There’s what looks like a printed canvas, notebooks, a water bottle, a neck tie, a pouch, and even a broken Master Sword pin. Maybe these will end up in our store one day.

Lawson

Convenience store Lawson will be selling a range of different themed food, the first is an (optionally) spicy chicken Karaage Kun snack. Google says it’ll taste like “Grass Fruit Tree”, so whatever that is.

Ichiban Kuji

All of these awesome-looking products below are going to be made available in a lottery. It’ll cost 750 yen to enter and you could win the honor of being able to buy these. That Master Sword lamp is the best by far. Only 50 will be made it seems.

The next item doesn’t involve any lottery business.

Heart Container Light

This heart container lighter will be purchasable from Lawson HMV and HV&Books Online from May 8th in Japan for just over $40AUD.

There are also these gummies going on sale in May too, they can be eaten with this Master Sword pick.

Now to figure out how to get any of this stuff here.