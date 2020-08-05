Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets a small update with a Small Battlefield
Nintendo has released a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and its contents are small in more ways than one.
Version 8.1.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available to download on the Nintendo Switch, and it brings with it an all new stage, and a few small changes. The stage is Small Battlefield which, as you might have guessed, is a Small Battlefield. An apt name indeed. You’ll also now be able to select from any music track in the game when playing on Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages, which is a minor addition but a welcome one nonetheless.
A Super #SmashBrosUltimate update, Ver. 8.1.0, is available now! This update includes a new stage, Small Battlefield. Plus, you’ll now be able to select from all music tracks when playing on Final Destination and Battlefield stages! pic.twitter.com/eqo3Hu7Ije— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2020
There are a bunch of smaller adjustments and additions too, in this small update, which you can read about in the patch notes below.
Ver. 8.1.0 (Released August 4, 2020)
- Stage
- The Small Battlefield stage has been added. You can also set Small Battlefield as a Preferred Rule in Online battles.
- You can now select any stage-specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages.
- Online
- The online user experience has been adjusted.
- The way matching is determined when using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.
- Following a look at the current number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted.
- Further investigations and adjustments to Online mode are expected.
- General
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
Leave a Response