Nintendo acknowledges Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus’ 35th anniversaries with Smash Bros Ultimate tournament
There are several 35th Anniversaries taking place for Nintendo franchises and other franchises that Nintendo has had a big part of. The Legend of Zelda, Metroid – the biggest among them. Their anniversaries thus far have gone with nary a whisper from Nintendo.
Enter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s hosting a special 35th Anniversary tournament in-game featuring franchises that are 35 years old this year. That includes The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus, Castlevania and Dragon Quest.
Usually, we wouldn’t report on these tournaments as they happen frequently, and you already follow Nintendo on socials. But this is the first time this year Nintendo has acknowledged their franchises celebrating 35 years.
Donkey Kong is 40 too, please don’t forget him.