Nintendo Australia hosting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Summer Open

Nintendo Australia is once again hosting another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate open with prizes for not only the best, but also anyone who participates.

The prizes are pretty sweet too with 1000 Nintendo Gold Points and some merch going to the top ten players. Among the merch is a shirt, a mug and even a custom coin – very fancy!

Even if you’re not great at Smash, even for just participating you can win one of the shirts and 500 My Nintendo Gold Points or a mug and the same amount of points. There’s 40 of those up for grabs (selected at random).

Even if you don’t get either one of those packs, you’ll get 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points to add to your stash. The tournament will take place on Sunday, 18th December 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm AEDT.

For full details on how to enter, check out Nintendo’s website here.