New Mr. Sakurai Presents presentation for Pyra/Mythra coming March 4th
You knew it was coming, Mr. Sakurai is back for another session on Super Smash Bros. with a 35 minute introduction for the upcoming Pyra/Mythra DLC character.
The release date will then be revealed as well. Nintendo says no other fighters will be announced, so don’t get any ideas.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up;
- Perth – Thursday, 4 Mar 2021 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Friday, 5 Mar 2021 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin – Thursday, 4 Mar 2021 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane – Friday, 5 Mar 2021 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne – Friday, 5 Mar 2021 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 5 Mar 2021 at 3:00 am NZDT
