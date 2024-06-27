Star Wars: Bounty Hunter coming to the Switch this August

Advertisement

The once-GameCube title, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 1st.

Originally released in 2002, Bounty Hunter tells the story of Jango Fett before he became the template for the Clone Troopers, as he is hired to round up the Dark Jedi.

The game is being brought to us by Aspyr, who has worked on several Star Wars game remasters in the past. It is said to have visual improvements, upgraded textures, new dynamic lighting, and more. You can also play through the game as Boba Fett once you finish it.

Hopefully this one launches in a better state than the last Aspyr Star Wars title.