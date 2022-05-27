Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is forcing its way onto Switch next month

With Star Wars Celebration taking place this weekend, there was always a chance we would see Star Wars games in some form and while Switch owners are not getting Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it has been revealed that next month Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will in fact become one with the force on Switch.

It has been confirmed that the Sith Lords Restored Content DLC will be available post-launch as free DLC, so not only will Switch owners get some amazing game, they will also get previously unreleased content as well.

The game is up on the eShop now, so if you are someone who likes to pre-order their games, you can do that now. Interestingly a bundle is up for both the first game and the sequel, in which you can get them for a slightly cheaper price.