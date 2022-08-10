524
Splatoon 3 getting a World Premiere Splatfest later this month

by Oliver BrandtAugust 10, 2022

Splatoon 3’s big Nintendo Direct just aired, and it showed off a tonne of neat stuff. But perhaps the most exciting part is that you’ll be able to try out that cool stuff very soon — just a few weeks from now.

The World Premiere Splatfest will be similar to Testfires held for Splatoon 1 and 2 in the past, in which players will get to participate in a Splatfest. Splatfests work a little differently in Splatoon 3, with two distinct phases — the first is the usual 4v4 turf war matches, but due to there now being three teams instead of two, there’ll be a second phase where two players from each of the two losing teams will gang up in a tricolor turf war to take down the winning team of four. Obviously, quite new and interesting! So it’ll be good to get a chance to try these out before the game launches in September.

The times and dates for the Splatfest World Premiere have been confirmed for Australia, and are as follows:

Perth (AWST)28 August, 8:00am – 28 August 8:00pm
Adelaide/Darwin (ACST)28 August, 9:30am – 28 August 9:30pm
Melbourne/Sydney/Canberra
/Brisbane/Hobart (AEST)		28 August, 10:00am – 28 August, 10:00pm
New Zealand (NZST)28 August, 12:00pm – 29 August, 12:00am

You’ll also be able to download and play some sections of the World Premiere app from the 25th of August.

Click here to check out the rest of the news from the night’s Direct.

About The Author
Oliver Brandt
Deputy Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

