Splatoon 3 getting a World Premiere Splatfest later this month

Splatoon 3’s big Nintendo Direct just aired, and it showed off a tonne of neat stuff. But perhaps the most exciting part is that you’ll be able to try out that cool stuff very soon — just a few weeks from now.

The World Premiere Splatfest will be similar to Testfires held for Splatoon 1 and 2 in the past, in which players will get to participate in a Splatfest. Splatfests work a little differently in Splatoon 3, with two distinct phases — the first is the usual 4v4 turf war matches, but due to there now being three teams instead of two, there’ll be a second phase where two players from each of the two losing teams will gang up in a tricolor turf war to take down the winning team of four. Obviously, quite new and interesting! So it’ll be good to get a chance to try these out before the game launches in September.

The times and dates for the Splatfest World Premiere have been confirmed for Australia, and are as follows:

Perth (AWST) 28 August, 8:00am – 28 August 8:00pm Adelaide/Darwin (ACST) 28 August, 9:30am – 28 August 9:30pm Melbourne/Sydney/Canberra

/Brisbane/Hobart (AEST) 28 August, 10:00am – 28 August, 10:00pm New Zealand (NZST) 28 August, 12:00pm – 29 August, 12:00am

You’ll also be able to download and play some sections of the World Premiere app from the 25th of August.

