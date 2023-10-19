Here’s what the upcoming Deep Cut Splatoon 3 amiibo unlock

Advertisement

The Deep Cut Splatoon 3 amiibo are coming soon, just under a month away on November 17th. Nintendo’s revealed finally what they’ll actually unlock, aside from looking cool on your shelf.

The figures all each give exclusive gear for your Inkling (or Octoling) depending on what character you scan. They’re all themed after the specific characters.

You’ll also unlock a virtual photo-op with the band, again depending on what one you scan in.

The amiibo three pack is now available to preorder from Big W, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen and My Nintendo Store.