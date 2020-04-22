Splatoon 2 Splatfests return for a one-off, new demo coming too

Nintendo held the final Splatfest for Splatoon 2 back in July of last year, but surprise – there’s one on the way for next month.

Splatoon 2 will be hosting the mayonnaise vs. ketchup Splatfest again on May 22 over two days.

It’s a #Splatoon2 #Splatfest so contentious we have to do it twice! #TeamMayo and #TeamKetchup are back and it’s up to you to determine which sauce is the boss!



This bonus one-off Splatfest kicks off 5/22 at 3pm PT and ends 5/24 at 3pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n5Ar6EUkJ0 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 22, 2020

There’s also a new update for Splatoon 2 out today with some balancing changes, and before the Splatfest returns, there’s a new demo. Between April 29 and May 6, you’ll be able to access Turf War, Ranked Battle, and even Salmon Run – you’ll even be playing against people who have the full game. So if you’ve wanted to convince someone to get into Splatoon 2 – it’s a perfect time for it.

The game will also be on sale for the duration of the demo and there’s a free trial of Nintendo Switch Online.