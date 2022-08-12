1187
Splatoon 1 and 2 amiibo restocks up for preorder on My Nintendo Store

by Oliver BrandtAugust 12, 2022

If all the recent Splatoon coverage wasn’t enough, here’s some more.

Nintendo have restocked all of the Splatoon amiibo, putting them up on the Australian My Nintendo Store for preorder. Here’s the list, with links of course:

All of these amiibo are set to release on the 9th of September, the same day as Splatoon 3 itself. There’s no telling how limited these amiibo might be, so if you want to pick them up, you’d best do so ASAP.

Click here for more of our Splatoon 3 coverage, including the Aussie Bargain guide.

About The Author
Oliver Brandt
Deputy Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.
1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Silly G
    August 12, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    I don’t understand why they’re charging an eye-watering $70 for the Splatoon 3 trio while these still cost $50 (and even that is a bit much). It’s not like the Splatoon 3 amiibo would cost any more to make as they’re of similar size and complexity.

    In any case, good for the fans who missed out the first time. It’s a pity that the Splatoon 2 trio and the recolours haven’t been restocked as well (yet).

