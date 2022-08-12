Splatoon 1 and 2 amiibo restocks up for preorder on My Nintendo Store

If all the recent Splatoon coverage wasn’t enough, here’s some more.

Nintendo have restocked all of the Splatoon amiibo, putting them up on the Australian My Nintendo Store for preorder. Here’s the list, with links of course:

Octoling Triple Pack – $49.95

Inkling Triple Pack – $49.95

Off The Hook Set – $34.95

Squid Sisters Set – $34.95

All of these amiibo are set to release on the 9th of September, the same day as Splatoon 3 itself. There’s no telling how limited these amiibo might be, so if you want to pick them up, you’d best do so ASAP.

