Splatoon 1 and 2 amiibo restocks up for preorder on My Nintendo Store
If all the recent Splatoon coverage wasn’t enough, here’s some more.
Nintendo have restocked all of the Splatoon amiibo, putting them up on the Australian My Nintendo Store for preorder. Here’s the list, with links of course:
- Octoling Triple Pack – $49.95
- Inkling Triple Pack – $49.95
- Off The Hook Set – $34.95
- Squid Sisters Set – $34.95
All of these amiibo are set to release on the 9th of September, the same day as Splatoon 3 itself. There’s no telling how limited these amiibo might be, so if you want to pick them up, you’d best do so ASAP.
Click here for more of our Splatoon 3 coverage, including the Aussie Bargain guide.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
86%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
14%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
I don’t understand why they’re charging an eye-watering $70 for the Splatoon 3 trio while these still cost $50 (and even that is a bit much). It’s not like the Splatoon 3 amiibo would cost any more to make as they’re of similar size and complexity.
In any case, good for the fans who missed out the first time. It’s a pity that the Splatoon 2 trio and the recolours haven’t been restocked as well (yet).