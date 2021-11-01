Special Episode: Halloween Spookcast

On this week’s very special bonus episode, the Spookcast, Oliver is filling in for Angelo as host, and is joined by Luke, Michael, and special guest Paul to discuss some of our scariest gaming memories, whether Nintendo should invest more in mature games, and our picks for the best horror games on Switch. Paul also gives us a little sneak preview of his upcoming review for Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water.

We also had a spooky Halloween-themed 20 questions, and the crew’s performance was so good it’s scaaaAAArrRryyy (I’m so sorry).

Quick note: the audio quality isn’t quite what it normally is in this episode, due to a variety of factors that were ultimately out of my control. But I reckon it’s good enough for a listen! Feel free to send me (Ollie) complaints if you want.

What are your favourite scary gaming moments? Do you think Nintendo should buck the trend of sticking to family friendly content? Did you miss Angelo? (Don’t worry, he’ll be back next week). Slink on over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!

Follow us on Twitter:

This week’s music is from Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days for the Nintendo DS.

Artwork via Sale vector created by pikisuperstar – www.freepik.com