Princess Peach Showtime!, Super Mario Wonder Spirit Event coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate
At the end of last year Nintendo decided they were going to add some new Spirit Events to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Those new Spirit Events are now coming to an end with the final of four, being announced today.
From March 22nd, spirits based on Princess Peach Showtime! and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will feature in the game. The event will run for 5 days.
The announcement was made via the Japanese Smash Bros Twitter account.
【新規スピリッツイベント4回目】（最終回）— 大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ【スマブラ公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) March 20, 2024
3/22(金)から5日間「ワンダーなスピリッツ、Showtime！」を開催！ スピリッツボードに『スーパーマリオブラザーズ ワンダー』と『プリンセスピーチ Showtime!』の新スピリッツが出現。バトルに勝つといつもより多めにゴールドを獲得できます。 #スマブラSP pic.twitter.com/1WvQ4BQ4Qu
It was weird to see Smash Bros. Ultimate get this burst of new content, especially since October 2021 was the last time they touched the game previously. We’re also seeing Smash Bros. series amiibo come back into stores recently – which is great, just very odd.