Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. amiibo reprints and restocks hitting Australia
Late last month we’re got a random spattering of amiibo restocks and reprints at both EB Games and on the My Nintendo Store. With this weekend being Mario Day (MAR10) we’re also now being treated to even more stock of Mario amiibo – some of which have been quite hard to find up until now.
It also appears we might be getting more reprints of more “vintage” Super Smash Bros. amiibo that haven’t been around since the Wii U days. Sadly however they will not retain their vintage pricing, with new RRPs for all – still better than paying way more from some eBay seller.
We’ll endeavour to keep this article up to date as more retailers do or don’t add specific amiibo. It appears some stores are getting some amiibo only, or more likely only choosing to stock some? Or it all might not connected at all.
Here’s what we’ve found so far.
My Nintendo Store
- Mario (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Peach (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Bowser (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Cat Mario & Cat Peach Double Pack – $44.95 – Link
- Mario amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Toad amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Peach amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Yoshi amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Donkey Kong amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Luigi amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Rosalina amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Bowser amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Bowser Jr. amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Wario amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Dr. Mario amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Pikachu amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Charizard amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Mewtwo amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Lucario amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Greninja amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
Due March
- Wedding Outfit amiibo Triple Pack – $69.95 – Link
- Mario (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Peach (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Bowser (Wedding Outfit) – $21.95 – Link
- Duck Hunt Duo amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Pichu amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- R.O.B. amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Ridley amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
Due May
- 8-Bit Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Wolf amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Princess Peach amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Ness amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Mr Game & Watch amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Daisy amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
EB Games
Out Now
- Wedding Outfit Mario – $21.95 – Link
- Hey Pikmin! amiibo – $21.95 – Link
- Pikachu amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Charizard amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Mewtwo amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – $21.95 – Link
- Monster Hunter Magnamalo Amiibo – $34.95 – Link
- Monster Hunter Palico – $29.95 – Link
- Monster Hunter Palamute – $29.95 – Link