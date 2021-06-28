Tekken’s Kazuya arrives in Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 30th, Min Min amiibo coming in 2022

Early this morning, Masahiro Sakurai had another massive character introduction for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 45 minutes of Kazuya Mishima was shown, and Sakurai did the traditional run-through of all his skills. Kazuya is unlike any other fighter in the game and features way more moves than any other fighter in the game. Sakurai says this is because he wants to feel like you’re playing Tekken with him, however, his normal Tekken moves made him relatively weak compared to the other fighters .

Mishima Dojo

Tracks being added with Kazuya

The release date for Kazuya was also announced, he’ll be added to the game on June 30th. Also announced were a range of Mii Fighters including Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, Dante from Featuring Dante From The Devil May Cry Series, Dragonborn (Skyrim) and Shantae. A few of those announcements will put rumours of the final fighter to rest.

A Min Min amiibo was also shown off, she’s a while away though due to release in 2022.

Kazuya is the penaltimate fighter in the Super Smash Bros.Ultimate Fighter Pass Volume 2. The last one will be announced and released this year – with one slot left, who will it be? Sakurai again confirmed there’s no more fighters after that.