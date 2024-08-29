Nintendo Download Updates (W35) Aug-over
It’s been a busy month on the eShop, and then Nintendo went ahead and dropped two Nintendo Directs this week, making it feel like there’s just too much to keep up with. This is just going to be the new normal with many of the games in the Directs also coming in September, on top of the mass of games already announced for that month. Let’s try to break through, we’ve removed the bundles, the rubbish from the list below – but there’s still a lot to get through.
This week’s regular highlights: Nintendo shot themselves in the foot dropping a Direct on their own game, don’t sleep on Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, it’s quite good.CRYPT CUSTODIAN on any other week would be one of the big ones, it still looks great! GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is here after a bunch of beta tests, reviews are positive. Monster Jam Showdown we’ll have review on soon. Finally WitchSpring R rounds out the first bunch.
Indie World and Partner Showcase highlights: Look it’s kinda rude to just get the jump on the games that were already coming out this week and get promotion from Nintendo too, but here we are. Some big names here with a Nintendo DS filled Castlevania Dominus Collection – they seem to have done a decent job brining the dual screens to the Switch. Peglin also dropped, it reminds of some game – can’t put a peg on it though. The wonderful Pico Park gets a sequel with PICO PARK 2. Somehow there are now three of them, Goat Simulator 3 also has arrived. Last but not least is Pizza Tower which has a lot of people comparing it to Wario Land. Oops almost forgot Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story – there was just so many games!