Nintendo Download Updates (W37) Cornucopia

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 13, 2024
Every week will be like this—bigger than the last—but we’ll also need to sift through a lot of unnecessary items. This week, there were nearly 90 new additions, but we’ve narrowed the list down to just under 60. There’s just so much junk, and you don’t need to see that. For example, there were three “Supermarket Simulators”: two of them were the same game, just reskinned, and the third even had the game name spelled incorrectly.

Anyway onto the good stuff. Remember there is 20% off eShop credit next week at Coles, so you might want to hold off a week on picking anything up.

This week’s highlights: MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Elsie, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP, Jackbox Naughty Pack, Selfloss, Crossy Road Castle, Caravan SandWitch, Celestia: Chain of Fate, Eden Genesis, Fabledom, NanoApostle

Told you there were a few.

CurrentlyUsually
10-Second Ghost$10.80$13.50
Absolute Fear -AOONI-$14.50
Aidan In Danger$12.00
Alian Planet$1.62$1.80
Arcade Archives VS. BATTLE CITY$10.50
Beneath Oresa$35.00
Besiege$30.00
Brain training!! Hiragana＆Katakana Search$3.00$3.75
Caravan SandWitch$37.50
CATS BASEBALL$11.84
Celestia: Chain of Fate$45.00
Crossy Road Castle$29.95
Customers From Hell$10.39$12.99
Dare to Spread: Army Turn Based Strategy$7.99
Deep Beyond$12.75$15.00
DeliSpace$19.99
Doomsday Paradise$19.99
Downfall$8.10$9.00
Drift Odyssey$6.00
Eden Genesis$28.12$37.50
Edge of Sanity$29.65$32.95
EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Elsie$29.56$36.95
Fabledom$37.49
Garden Witch Life$44.95
GoobnBalloonsDX$14.55
Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines$21.20$26.50
Hard Time III$19.99
Hashihime of the Old Book Town append fullscreen$26.08
Jackbox Naughty Pack$32.69
Just 1 Minute! Memory Test with Masterpieces$3.00$3.75
Kiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer$6.00$7.50
Line Time$7.52$8.85
LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP$62.95
Make it! Crepe$3.42$4.89
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics$69.94
Mech Wars$11.99
METRO QUESTER | OSAKA$27.00$30.00
NanoApostle$27.00$30.00
Next of Kin$3.00
Nimbusfall$9.00
Nubla$15.00
Nubla 2$19.50
Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man$9.45$10.50
Real Cake Maker$6.00$12.00
Road Defense: Outsiders$7.46$8.29
Robot vs Monsters$1.50$12.00
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland$36.75
Samurai Kento$7.99
Selfloss$38.25$45.00
Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji$3.00$3.75
Sugoi Girls: Mighty Mecha$5.16$15.50
The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~$65.95
Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York$30.00
Wild Bastards$45.43$53.45
Yars Rising$43.95

