Nintendo Download Updates (W37) Cornucopia
Every week will be like this—bigger than the last—but we’ll also need to sift through a lot of unnecessary items. This week, there were nearly 90 new additions, but we’ve narrowed the list down to just under 60. There’s just so much junk, and you don’t need to see that. For example, there were three “Supermarket Simulators”: two of them were the same game, just reskinned, and the third even had the game name spelled incorrectly.
Anyway onto the good stuff. Remember there is 20% off eShop credit next week at Coles, so you might want to hold off a week on picking anything up.
This week’s highlights: MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, Elsie, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP, Jackbox Naughty Pack, Selfloss, Crossy Road Castle, Caravan SandWitch, Celestia: Chain of Fate, Eden Genesis, Fabledom, NanoApostle
Told you there were a few.