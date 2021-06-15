322
Tekken’s Kazuya joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

The penultimate Smash Bros pass fighter has been revealed. It’s Kazuya from Tekken and in the trailer he’s shown disposing of many other fighters – except one.

There will be a full Sakurai presents on June 28th/29th running through all his moves and his new stages.

Here’s when you’ll need to tune in.

  • Perth – Monday, 28 Jun 2021 at 11:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 12:30 am ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AEST
  • Auckland, New Zealand Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am NZST

Kazuya Mishima from the TEKKEN fighting game series joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from FINAL FANTASY VII and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, along with one final yet-to-be-announced fighter. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can be purchased by visiting https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/. More information about Kazuya, including his exact release date, will be revealed in a special video presentation hosted by Masahiro Sakurai on June 28.

