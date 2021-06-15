Tekken’s Kazuya joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The penultimate Smash Bros pass fighter has been revealed. It’s Kazuya from Tekken and in the trailer he’s shown disposing of many other fighters – except one.

There will be a full Sakurai presents on June 28th/29th running through all his moves and his new stages.

Here’s when you’ll need to tune in.

Perth – Monday, 28 Jun 2021 at 11:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 12:30 am ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane – Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 1:00 am AEST

Auckland, New Zealand Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021 at 3:00 am NZST