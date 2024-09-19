0

Nintendo Download Updates (W38) Plucked

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 19, 2024
Nothing stops the September train of releases, except for maybe Zelda next week. This week however we had nearly 70 new releases on the eShop, trimmed down to just the actual new stuff and removing most of the AI and eWaste we’re left with the below.

This week’s highlights: The Plucky Squire is certainly the flagship release this week, we’re working on a review of the Switch version right now. A week for games finally making their way to Switch, Between Horizons, BZZZT, Get in the Car, Loser!, Home Safety Hotline, pureya and No Case Should Remain Unsolved. But there’s also brand new stuff, including Loddlenaut, Keylocker, and Seasonspree.

Remember there is 20% off eShop credit next week at Coles on right now.

See also: Wildfrost is the current Game Trial, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven has a new demo.

CurrentlyUsually
A Night on the Farm$6.00$7.50
Arcade Archives CRIME CITY$10.50
Between Horizons$24.00
Blokdoku$4.99
Booom-Slang!$21.00
Bulbs 2.0$3.75$7.50
Byte The Bullet$30.00
BZZZT$14.99$19.99
Coloring Pixels: Collection 4$10.95
Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game$36.50
Desktop Dodgeball 2$10.04
EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Edition$119.95
EGGCONSOLE STAR CRUISER PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Farm It$7.50
Get in the Car, Loser!$37.50
Heavy Hand: Pixel Tree Forest Fury$19.99
Hidden Cats in Berlin$5.99
Home Safety Hotline$30.00
Hunt and Fight: Action RPG$22.50
I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup$16.50$19.50
Japanese Rail Sim: Hakone Town of Natural Beauty and Hot Springs$31.98$79.95
Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat$5.99
Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action$29.99
Loddlenaut$28.95
LUMbA: REDUX$7.50
Matchbox™ Driving Adventures$60.00
Moonless Moon$12.36$14.55
No Case Should Remain Unsolved$13.96
Pixel Game Maker Series NYANxTECH$7.50
pureya$9.00
Sacabambaspis Chronicle$4.50
Samurai Katana Rampage Stickman Saga$11.99
Seasonspree$16.49
Sinister Mansion$7.50
Spot The Difference Food & Drink$13.50
Stretch Guy$5.99
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream OPEN NETWORK TESTFree Download
Synth Ark$7.50
Tamagoneko$9.00
The Karate Kid: Street Rumble$59.95
The Last Shot$15.00
The Plucky Squire$45.00
The Town of Nie$57.63$64.04
They Came From the Sky 2$15.99
Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT-$55.95
Wukong’s Child: Monkey King Myth$6.00
Zero Hour: Kill Zone$29.99
Ziggy$5.25$7.50

