Nintendo Download Updates (W38) Plucked
Nothing stops the September train of releases, except for maybe Zelda next week. This week however we had nearly 70 new releases on the eShop, trimmed down to just the actual new stuff and removing most of the AI and eWaste we’re left with the below.
This week’s highlights: The Plucky Squire is certainly the flagship release this week, we’re working on a review of the Switch version right now. A week for games finally making their way to Switch, Between Horizons, BZZZT, Get in the Car, Loser!, Home Safety Hotline, pureya and No Case Should Remain Unsolved. But there’s also brand new stuff, including Loddlenaut, Keylocker, and Seasonspree.
Remember there is 20% off eShop credit next week at Coles on right now.
See also: Wildfrost is the current Game Trial, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven has a new demo.