0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Party Jamboree

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 8, 2024
Advertisement

The release date for Super Mario Party Jamboree isn’t as far off as you might think — before you know it, October will be here.

Super Mario Party Jamboree brings seven boards to the party, along with over 110 mini-games. Nintendo claims it’s the biggest Mario Party yet.

There’s also a new online mode called the Koopathlon, where 20 players can compete against each other online to rack up the highest scores in mini-games. Nintendo is even offering a 7-day free trial of its online service with the game so everyone can give it a try.

We haven’t seen any preorder bonuses yet, but if it’s anything like Echoes of Wisdom, we might not hear about them until much closer to release.

Amazon.com.au

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68 – Link

Big W 

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $69Link

EB Games

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link 
    • Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

eShop 

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $69 – Link
    • Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

MightyApe 

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $74 – Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95Link

Target

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Super Mario Party Jamboree
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment