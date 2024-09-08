Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Party Jamboree
The release date for Super Mario Party Jamboree isn’t as far off as you might think — before you know it, October will be here.
Super Mario Party Jamboree brings seven boards to the party, along with over 110 mini-games. Nintendo claims it’s the biggest Mario Party yet.
There’s also a new online mode called the Koopathlon, where 20 players can compete against each other online to rack up the highest scores in mini-games. Nintendo is even offering a 7-day free trial of its online service with the game so everyone can give it a try.
We haven’t seen any preorder bonuses yet, but if it’s anything like Echoes of Wisdom, we might not hear about them until much closer to release.
Amazon.com.au
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68 – Link
Big W
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
- Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
eShop
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $68
JB Hi-Fi
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $69 – Link
- Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.
MightyApe
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $74 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
Target
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.