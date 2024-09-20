0

Ubisoft confirms small delay for Prince of Persia DLC in Australia, Europe on Switch

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 20, 2024
Earlier this week, Ubisoft surprise-dropped the “Mask of Darkness” downloadable content for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While we knew about the DLC, the release date was a mystery.

However, the DLC didn’t launch on the Nintendo Switch in some regions, specifically in Australia and Europe, for unknown reasons.

Ubisoft has confirmed that “due to a last-minute issue, the ‘Mask of Darkness’ story DLC for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is still not available on the Nintendo Switch in certain regions.”

The DLC will now be available on the Nintendo Switch in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe on September 25th.At least there’s not too much longer to wait!

