Nintendo shutting down Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, paid offline version coming

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will end its online service on November 29th, 2024. The game, which launched in 2017, has seen a lot over the years, leaving just Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Fire Emblem Heroes as Nintendo’s remaining mobile games.

After the online service ends, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will no longer be playable in its current form. However, Nintendo is offering a consolation to fans with the creation of an offline version that will allow you to transfer your save data. This new version will be a paid app, with pricing details to be revealed before the game’s service ends.

