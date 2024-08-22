0

Nintendo shutting down Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, paid offline version coming

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 22, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will end its online service on November 29th, 2024. The game, which launched in 2017, has seen a lot over the years, leaving just Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Fire Emblem Heroes as Nintendo’s remaining mobile games.

After the online service ends, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will no longer be playable in its current form. However, Nintendo is offering a consolation to fans with the creation of an offline version that will allow you to transfer your save data. This new version will be a paid app, with pricing details to be revealed before the game’s service ends.

Did you play Pocket Camp? Keen to keep the party going with the paid version? Let us know in the comments.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
8%
Oh wow!
62%
Great
8%
Fresh
8%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
15%
Posted In
Mobile
Tags
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment