Mario Kart toys are coming to Maccas Happy Meals this week

Advertisement

McDonald’s Australia has announced that Mario Kart toys are coming to Happy Meals later this week. Starting from September 5, real, actual plastic Mario Kart toys will be available. So far, they’ve only shown off one: Mario. This is so much better than the paper, slide-together rubbish we usually get.

From the initial teaser, we can see that the toys appear to be the same as the ones released in the U.S. in 2022.

We’ll update this post once we know exactly what characters we’ll be getting here.