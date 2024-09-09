0

All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Games’ Gaming & Pop Culture Sale

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 9, 2024
EB Games is having another sale, which officially kicks off in a couple of days. However, the prices for all the games are already active on the website, so we’ve gone ahead and put them all together for you.

To say this sale is familiar is an understatement. It seems many of the games are the exact same price they were last time or have been in the past. I guess that happens when basically everything is always on sale.

Anything stand out to you?

Games

TitleSale PriceOld PriceDiscount
XIII$9.0019.9555%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$15.0019.9525%
Trials Rising (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
God of Rock$15.0029.9550%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition$15.0019.9525%
Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Code-in-a-Box)$15.0019.9525%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Kukoos: Lost Pets$15.0029.9550%
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch$15.0029.9550%
Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo$15.0029.9550%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$15.0019.9525%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Code-In-A-Box)$15.0024.9540%
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$19.0029.9537%
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$19.0039.9552%
Slaycation Paradise$19.0029.9537%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens (Code-in-a-Box)$19.0024.9524%
Dodgeball Academia$19.0029.9537%
DARQ: Ultimate Edition$19.0029.9537%
Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)$19.0029.9537%
Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo$19.0029.9537%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx$19.0049.9562%
Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection$19.0029.9537%
Trek to Yomi$19.0049.9562%
Wild Card Football$19.0059.9568%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$19.0049.9562%
Let’s Sing ABBA$19.0029.9537%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$19.0039.9552%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$19.0029.9537%
Tee Time Golf$19.0029.9537%
Everybody 1-2-Switch$19.0049.9562%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl$19.0039.9552%
Mato Anomalies – Day One Edition$19.0039.9552%
Autonauts$19.0049.9562%
Into the Breach$28.0039.9530%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$28.0049.9544%
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader$28.0049.9544%
My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure$28.0039.9530%
Yum Yum Cookstar$28.0039.9530%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$28.0049.9544%
Remnant: From the Ashes$28.0039.9530%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$28.0049.9544%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$28.0049.9544%
My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends$28.0039.9530%
Temtem$28.0079.9565%
Moonscars$28.0039.9530%
Front Mission 1st – Limited Edition$28.0049.9544%
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures$28.0049.9544%
The Outbound Ghost$28.0039.9530%
The House of The Dead Remake$28.0059.9553%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0059.9553%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$28.0049.9544%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case$28.0059.9553%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$28.0049.9544%
That’s My Family – Family Fun Night$28.0049.9544%
Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (Code-in-a-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Prodeus$28.0039.9530%
LEGO DC Super Villains$28.0039.9530%
My Friend Pedro$28.0039.9530%
Forgive Me Father$28.0044.9538%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$28.0039.9530%
LEGO The Incredibles$28.0039.9530%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission$28.0059.9553%
Days of Doom$28.0049.9544%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$28.0039.9530%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$28.0049.9544%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$28.0049.9544%
Rise of Kong$28.0059.9553%
Team Sonic Racing$28.0039.9530%
EA Sports FC 24$28.0039.9530%
Peppa Pig World Adventures$28.0049.9544%
Silent Hope$28.0059.9553%
Mortal Kombat 11$28.0039.9530%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$28.0039.9530%
Final Fantasy VII (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Digimon Survive$28.0049.9544%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: My Baby Dragon$28.0039.9530%
LEGO Jurassic World$28.0049.9544%
NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition (Code-in-a-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$28.0059.9553%
Garden Simulator$28.0049.9544%
Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$28.0059.9553%
Severed Steel$28.0049.9544%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart$28.0049.9544%
Let’s Sing ABBA – Game + 2-Mic Pack$28.0049.9544%
LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)$28.0039.9530%
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue$29.9859.9550%
Neon White$36.0069.9549%
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons$36.0069.9549%
House Flipper Pets Edition$36.0059.9540%
Skabma Snowfall$36.0049.9528%
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition$36.0069.9549%
AEW: Fight Forever$36.0059.9540%
Survivor: Castaway Island$36.0059.9540%
Lunar Lander Beyond$36.0049.9528%
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition$36.0059.9540%
Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express$36.0079.9555%
Let’s Build a Zoo$36.0049.9528%
Spirit of The North$36.0049.9528%
Bramble The Mountain King$36.0059.9540%
Let’s Sing 2023 – 2 Mic Bundle$36.0099.9564%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$36.0079.9555%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection$36.0059.9540%
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition$36.0049.9528%
Let’s Sing 2024$36.0059.9540%
Sonic Mania Plus$36.0049.9528%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$36.0059.9540%
Oddworld Collection$36.0079.9555%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$36.0059.9540%
BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition$36.0059.9540%
Rune Factory 5$36.0059.9540%
Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party$36.0059.9540%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition$36.0049.9528%
The Pathless$36.0059.9540%
Rune Factory 3 Special$36.0059.9540%
Killer Frequency$36.0069.9549%
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing$36.0059.9540%
Wreckfest$36.0059.9540%
Farming Simulator Kids (Code-In-A-Box)$36.0049.9528%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition$36.0054.9534%
Among Us Crewmate Edition$36.0049.9528%
No Place Like Home$36.0049.9528%
You Suck at Parking$36.0049.9528%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$36.0049.9528%
Ghost Song$36.0059.9540%
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$36.0059.9540%
Moving Out 2$36.0069.9549%
Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe$36.0049.9528%
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition$36.0059.9540%
Mineko’s Night Market$36.0054.9534%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition$36.0049.9528%
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life$36.0059.9540%
Paleo Pines$36.0069.9549%
Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition$36.0069.9549%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$36.0049.9528%
Spells & Secrets$36.0049.9528%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants$36.0049.9528%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$36.0049.9528%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Nintendo Switch Kit$36.0059.9540%
Elderand$36.0059.9540%
Contra Operation Galuga (Code-In-A-Box)$36.0079.9555%
Mad Bullets Kit$36.0044.9520%
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue$36.0069.9549%
Outward: Definitive Edition$36.0059.9540%
It Takes Two$36.0059.9540%
Sociable Soccer 24$36.0059.9540%
Cry Babies: Magic Tears$36.0049.9528%
The Walking Dead Destinies$36.0069.9549%
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$36.0059.9540%
Enter/Exit the Gungeon$36.0049.9528%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$36.0069.9549%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$36.0079.9555%
No Man’s Sky$39.9879.9550%
Morbid: The Lords of Ire$47.0054.9514%
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered$47.0079.9541%
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe$47.0069.9533%
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon$47.0069.9533%
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition$47.0069.9533%
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance$47.0069.9533%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Frontiers$47.0059.9522%
Stardew Valley$47.0069.9533%
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$47.0069.9533%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$47.0059.9522%
South Park: Snow Day!$47.0059.9522%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$47.0069.9533%
PAW Patrol World$47.0069.9533%
Construction Simulator 4$47.0059.9522%
Slave Zero X$47.0059.9522%
Little Friends Puppy Island$47.0069.9533%
Skater XL$47.0059.9522%
Gang Beasts$47.0069.9533%
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition$47.0079.9541%
Super Bomberman R 2$47.0079.9541%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.0059.9522%
Sonic Forces$47.0059.9522%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$47.0089.9548%
Whisker Waters$47.0054.9514%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$47.0069.9533%
Bluey The Videogame$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Origins Plus$47.0059.9522%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.0069.9533%
Harvest Moon The Winds of Anthos$47.0059.9522%
Plate Up!$47.0069.9533%
The Smurfs: Village Party$47.0069.9533%
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star$47.0069.9533%
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game$47.0069.9533%
Biomutant$47.0059.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$47.0069.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$47.0059.9522%
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle$47.0069.9533%
Loop Hero Deluxe Edition$47.0059.9522%
Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition$47.0069.9533%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Persona 5 Tactica$47.0099.9553%
Barbie DreamHouse Adventures$47.0069.9533%
Sonic Superstars$47.0099.9553%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$47.0069.9533%
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition$47.0079.9541%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Day One Edition$47.0079.9541%
Slime Rancher Plortable Edition$57.0069.9519%
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition$57.0069.9519%
Mortal Kombat 1$57.0069.9519%
Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection$57.0069.9519%
MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box$57.0079.9529%
TUNIC$57.0079.9529%
Hogwarts Legacy$57.0079.9529%
Star Wars Heritage Pack$57.0099.9543%
Sea of Stars$57.0069.9519%
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collector’s Edition$57.0069.9519%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$57.0089.9537%
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash$68.0094.9528%
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1$68.0099.9532%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$68.0099.9532%
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition$68.0079.9515%
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!$68.0099.9532%
Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle$68.0099.9532%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Launch Edition$77.00109.9530%

Accessories

Atrix – Nintendo Switch Leg Strap$6.4812.9550%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Black$7.4814.9550%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Red$7.4814.9550%
Numskull – Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wrist Strap Controller Attachment 2-Pack$8.9817.9550%
Atrix Joy-Con Gaming Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2-Pack$9.9819.9550%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack$15.0019.9525%
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$19.0024.9524%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Link$19.0024.9524%
Dance ‘N’ Play Kit for Nintendo Switch$24.9849.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Calamity Ganon Switch Rematch Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
PowerA – Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Pop$27.4854.9550%
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller$28.0039.9530%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$28.0039.9530%
Nintendo Switch PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller – Animal Crossing Blue$28.0039.9530%
Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach$28.0039.9530%
3rd Earth – Wireless Controller with Faceplate for Nintendo Switch (Purple & Teal)$36.0049.9528%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
PowerA – Pikachu Evolution Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow$36.0054.9534%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Bowser$36.0054.9534%
PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$36.0039.9510%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Rematch Ancient Arrow Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Rematch Wired Controller$36.0054.9534%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Green Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$37.4874.9550%
REALMz™ Wired Tails Seaside Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$37.4874.9550%
PXN – 9607X Wireless Controller for Switch – Sakura Pink$47.0059.9522%
PXN – 9607X Wireless Controller for Switch – Mica Blue$47.0059.9522%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White$47.0059.9522%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Raven Black$47.0059.9522%
PowerA – Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
PXN – 9607X Wireless Controller for Switch – Wave Blue$47.0059.9522%
Nintendo Switch Sports Peripheral Pack$47.0059.9522%
PXN – 9607X Wireless Controller for Switch – Green$47.0059.9522%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Lilac Purple$59.0079.9526%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Glacier Blue$59.0079.9526%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Cardamon Green$59.0079.9526%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Camellia White$59.0079.9526%
PDP – Rematch Glow-in-the-dark Wireless Controller – Super Star$68.0079.9515%
PDP Afterglow Deluxe Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch$68.0084.9520%
PXN – P50S Premium Wireless Controller – Starry Bl$69.0089.9523%
Nintendo Switch PowerA Pokemon Sweets Controller & Case Bundle$77.0089.9514%
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$77.0089.9514%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Raven Black$77.0089.9514%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Vibrant Pikachu$77.0099.9523%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Green & Red$77.0089.9514%
PXN – 0082 Arcade Fight Stick$79.0099.9521%
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Peely$88.0099.9512%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Princess Peach$88.0099.9512%
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom$88.00119.9527%
PXN – X8 Arcade Keyboard – Black$99.00129.9524%
PowerA – FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – White/Black$99.98199.9550%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch$138.00149.958%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$208.00229.9510%

