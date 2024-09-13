New Nintendo Switch coming next month, OLED Model bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED Model bundle, set to hit stores next month. The bundle includes the Switch OLED console, Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-installed, and a full 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. The bundle arrives in Australian and New Zealand on October 24th.

So far JB Hi-Fi has the console up for preorder, at the standard RRP price of a Nintendo Switch OLED which is $539. Getting Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online for that price – it’s a pretty good deal.

A #NintendoSwitch bundle full of wonder is set to release in Australia & New Zealand on 24th October!



This bundle comes with #SuperMarioBrosWonder and 12 months of #NintendoSwitchOnline to help you get started with online play! pic.twitter.com/CEaqyAAeWU — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 13, 2024

While Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s online features are subtle, but the online mode where other players can join your levels and lend a hand is really fun. Plus, you get all the benefits of a full year of Nintendo Switch Online membership.