0

New Nintendo Switch coming next month, OLED Model bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 13, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED Model bundle, set to hit stores next month. The bundle includes the Switch OLED console, Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-installed, and a full 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. The bundle arrives in Australian and New Zealand on October 24th.

So far JB Hi-Fi has the console up for preorder, at the standard RRP price of a Nintendo Switch OLED which is $539. Getting Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online for that price – it’s a pretty good deal.

While Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s online features are subtle, but the online mode where other players can join your levels and lend a hand is really fun. Plus, you get all the benefits of a full year of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
14%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
14%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
43%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
29%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment