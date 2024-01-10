741
Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade, Splatoon 3 Spirits coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate this week

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 10, 2024
Nintendo has confirmed the new spirits being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after announcing the game would get some new ones late last year.

Tomorrow on January 11th, Rauru from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Deep Cut from Splatoon 3 and Oatchi from Pikmin 3 will appear on the Spirit Board for five days in total. You’ll also get more gold by defeating them.

Seeing as October 2021 was the last time Ultimate got any update, it’s still a little odd to see new content being rolled out for it now – but we’ll take it.

Noah and Mio’s amiibo are also out later this month, how about a Rauru and Oatchi one then?

