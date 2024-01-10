Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade, Splatoon 3 Spirits coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate this week
Nintendo has confirmed the new spirits being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after announcing the game would get some new ones late last year.
Tomorrow on January 11th, Rauru from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Deep Cut from Splatoon 3 and Oatchi from Pikmin 3 will appear on the Spirit Board for five days in total. You’ll also get more gold by defeating them.
Seeing as October 2021 was the last time Ultimate got any update, it’s still a little odd to see new content being rolled out for it now – but we’ll take it.
Noah and Mio’s amiibo are also out later this month, how about a Rauru and Oatchi one then?
【新規スピリッツイベント1回目】（計4回）— 大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ【スマブラ公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) January 10, 2024
1/12(金)から5日間「勢ぞろい！ シリーズ最新作のスピリッツ」を開催！ スピリッツボードに『ゼルダの伝説 ティアーズ オブ ザ キングダム』『スプラトゥーン3』などの新スピリッツが出現。バトルに勝つと、多めにゴールドを獲得できます。 #スマブラSP pic.twitter.com/yEZxeMM46E