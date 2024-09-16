0

No more regular content updates for Splatoon 3 says Nintendo

September 16, 2024
After this weekend’s Grand Festival, Nintendo has confirmed that Splatoon 3 will no longer receive any new content updates. It’s the end of the road.

The game will continue to cycle through some of its greatest hits and seasonal events “for the time being.” Returning events will include Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights. The game may also receive weapon adjustments if needed.

When the game was announced, Nintendo promised two years of support, and, aside from the Expansion Pack content, it has delivered on the promised updates and events all free of charge.

This weekend’s 72-hour-long Splatfest saw Team Past come out on top. If the finale Splatfests of the past are any indication, these results could influence the direction of the next game’s story.

